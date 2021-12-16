Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.39. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,105 shares of company stock worth $121,990,361 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.