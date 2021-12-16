Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce $5.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.49 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $20.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,543,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,568,757 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $167,554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after buying an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after buying an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.