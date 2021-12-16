Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Increased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises about 2.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

NYSE BLL opened at $91.86 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

