Ballentine Partners LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Masco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

