Ballentine Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $186.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $139.29 and a twelve month high of $188.18.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TM. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

