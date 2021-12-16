Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 118 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.