Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,636. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.