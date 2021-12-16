Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 16.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 88,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

