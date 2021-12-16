Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,304,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $611,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Amundi acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $23,438,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $274.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $116.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

