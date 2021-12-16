Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,597,835 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $764,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.