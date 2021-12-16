Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.63% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $817,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.26 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

