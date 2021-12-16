Bank of America Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to “Buy”

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

