Bank of America Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to “Neutral”

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,290 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

