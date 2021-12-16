Bank of America Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to “Neutral”

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
GRTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.
NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,290 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
