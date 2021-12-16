Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) & BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Head-To-Head Review

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and BM Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $730.83 million 4.56 $153.80 million $5.76 14.37 BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Hawaii and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00 BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. BM Technologies has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.51%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 33.28% 16.69% 1.05% BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats BM Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment comprises private banking and client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services. The Treasury and Other segment consists corporate asset and liability management activities. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

