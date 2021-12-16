Barclays Initiates Coverage on AG.L (LON:AG)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AG.L from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.66) price objective on shares of AG.L in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.40).
About AG.L
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.