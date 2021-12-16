Barclays Initiates Coverage on AG.L (LON:AG)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AG.L from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.66) price objective on shares of AG.L in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.40).

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

