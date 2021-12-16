Barclays Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $41.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.10.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after buying an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.