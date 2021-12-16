Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Barrick Gold worth $228,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,845 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.