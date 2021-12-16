Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Trading Up 10%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s stock price was up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 103,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 113,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

