Beach Point Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Beach Point Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,360 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSAAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth $1,986,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 163,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Thursday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

