Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,051. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

