Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00210041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00019571 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.00561486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00067435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

