Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €67.00 ($75.28) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €63.70 ($71.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34. Befesa has a 12 month low of €45.95 ($51.63) and a 12 month high of €72.90 ($81.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €62.78 and its 200 day moving average is €64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.