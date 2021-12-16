BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. 48,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,737,415 shares.The stock last traded at $7.84 and had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $626.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.