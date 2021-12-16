Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002948 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $19,863.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00040807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00212509 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,715,590 coins and its circulating supply is 1,652,123 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

