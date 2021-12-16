Berenberg Bank Increases Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Price Target to CHF 657

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 546 to CHF 657 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $657.00.

SZLMY stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

