Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,066,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 223,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.62. 15,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,455. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $61.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.