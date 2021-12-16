Berger Financial Group Inc Has $5.70 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.44. 92,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,493. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.48. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.