Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

