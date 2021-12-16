Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 81,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 296,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 178,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,461,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

