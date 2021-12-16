Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 67,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.25. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,255. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

