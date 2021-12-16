BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

