Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Nicholas Vetch Sells 175,000 Shares

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.07), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,862,164.66).

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,675 ($22.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,716.39 ($22.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,525.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.48) to GBX 1,720 ($22.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

