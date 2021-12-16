Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Buys $56,016.00 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $56,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.95 per share, with a total value of $363,747.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 26,706 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $3,898,541.88.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $325.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $188.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.07.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biglari by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

