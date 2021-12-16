Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Biofrontera stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

