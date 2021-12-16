BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 16,666 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $128,503.55.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $39,109.84.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.53 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

