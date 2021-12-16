bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $4.48 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $369,225.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.88 or 0.08292408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00078501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,952.57 or 0.99837814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

