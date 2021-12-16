Bitcoin 2 Price Tops $0.71 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $129.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

