Bitcoin Atom Trading Up 37.2% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

