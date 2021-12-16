BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $412,529.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00318635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00141739 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00087039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003256 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,663,946,132 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

