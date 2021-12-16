BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 62.7% in November

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 161,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,395. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

