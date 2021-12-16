BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,122,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 202.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

