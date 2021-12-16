Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.45

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 124157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 million and a P/E ratio of -43.05.

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

