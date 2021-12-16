BlitzPredict (XBP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $808,819.28

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. One BlitzPredict coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011286 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

