Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $437.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at $2,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 404.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

