Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Trading Down 1.5%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 4,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 58,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWCAU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $4,505,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $4,960,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $10,100,000.

