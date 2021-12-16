Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.55

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $692.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

