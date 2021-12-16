Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the November 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

