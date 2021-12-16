BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,627 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 57.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 127,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 590.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

