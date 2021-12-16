BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $315.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.48. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.