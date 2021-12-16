BNC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 75,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 113,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

